Running back Zach Charbonnet emerging as leader for UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet quietly emerged as one of the top running backs in the Pac-12 after transferring from Michigan. Now the junior is looking to establish himself as one of the team leaders with the Bruins expected to possibly contend in the conference this year. Charbonnet led the Pac-12 last season with seven 100-yard rushing games and was second in average rushing yards per game. UCLA opens its season Sept. 3 against Bowling Green.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.