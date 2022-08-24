Justice Department releases unredacted Barr memo detailing decision not to charge Trump in Russia probe

By Marshall Cohen

Former Attorney General Bill Barr and his deputies concluded that then-President Donald Trump couldn’t be charged with obstructing the Russia probe because there wasn’t any underlying conspiracy between his campaign and Russia, breaking with special counsel Robert Mueller’s views on the question, according to a newly unredacted memo released by the Justice Department.

The nine-page memo was released Wednesday as part of a lawsuit over public records tied to the Mueller probe.

A highly redacted version of the memo was released in 2021, and the newly lifted redactions shed considerable light on the legal analysis from Barr’s deputies, showing how they digested Mueller’s report and ultimately recommended against prosecuting Trump.

“It would be rare for federal prosecutors to bring an obstruction prosecution that did not itself arise out of a proceeding related to a separate crime,” then-top Justice Department officials Steven Engel and Ed O’Callaghan wrote to Barr in the memo, which is dated March 24, 2019.

