Skip to Content
AP Texas
By
New
Published 1:55 PM

Astros RHP Verlander departs with right calf discomfort

KVIA

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros ace Justin Verlander left Sunday’s game against Baltimore after three scoreless innings because of right calf discomfort.

The right-hander, a leading candidate for the AL Cy Young Award, lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.84. He allowed three hits and struck out six.

The 39-year-old Verlander had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and missed all of last season. Entering Sunday’s matchup with the Orioles, he was 8-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his last 10 starts.

Verlander threw 60 pitches, including 39 for strikes. He allowed consecutive singles to Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman in the first, and then struck out the next three batters.

He was replaced by Seth Martinez in the fourth with the game scoreless.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Topic Follows: AP Texas

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content