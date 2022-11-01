Democrat Slotkin says Cheney’s endorsement emphasizes need to put democracy over politics

By Clare Foran, CNN

A Michigan Democratic congresswoman who has been endorsed by GOP Rep. Liz Cheney emphasized on Tuesday how a shared concern for a functioning democracy can unite Democrats and Republicans despite policy disagreements.

In an interview on “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin said of Cheney, who is set to campaign for the Democrat in Michigan later Tuesday, “while we disagree — and I look forward to debating her in the future on issues of policy — on democracy, we are in vehement agreement.”

“We agree on one really big thing and that’s — that there has to be a democratic system in order for our system to function. It’s pretty important to me,” Slotkin said.

Cheney has seen her national profile rise after becoming a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump’s election falsehoods — and has faced intense backlash from within the Republican Party as a result.

Cheney is leaving Congress at the end of her current term after losing the Republican primary for her at-large Wyoming seat in August. Her continued criticism of Trump for his role in inciting the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was seen as a key factor in her defeat. Last month, Cheney — a member of one of the most prominent families in modern Republican Party history — said she would not remain a Republican if Trump is the GOP nominee for president in 2024.

Slotkin detailed to “This Morning” how Cheney offered to help her campaign. “She came up to me on the floor of the House in our last voting week in September, and she just said, ‘Look, if there’s anything I can do to help, you just let me know,’ and I said, ‘Really?’ and she said, ‘Yeah,’ and that began the conversation. So I’m appreciative because it’s again just another point of bravery that I think I really admire about her.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.