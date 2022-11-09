Witnesses say 3 pit bulls attacked 3 people in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Witnesses say 3 people were injured in a dog attack at Heritage Mobile Home Park in northeast El Paso Wednesday night.

The attack happened just before 5 p.m.

Police confirmed to ABC-7 that both police officers and animal control were called out to the scene for an animal bite.

Police have not yet identified the victims.

Witnesses told ABC-7 that a woman in her 80s was injured in the attack, as well as two of her neighbors who intervened to help her.

They say all three are currently being treated at University Medical Center for their injuries.