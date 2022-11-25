An expensive holiday season

EL PASO, Texas-- The day after Thanksgiving is not just the tradition of Black Friday, there's arguably an even bigger tradition, the purchase of the family Christmas tree. It might just be a little more expensive this year due to inflation.

According to research done by the real Christmas Tree Board, all 55 growers of trees polled in August, which makes up two-thirds US market share in total, are expected to see increases in prices.

71 percent of the growers polled are expected to see an increase in wholesales from 5 percent to 15 percent.

While prices are expected to be a little more expensive this year, don't hold back to go out with your family to do this historic family tradition.