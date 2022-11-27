Child killed after trying to cross highway on Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officials confirm a 12-year-old girl from Hidalgo, Mexico was killed while crossing Loop 375 near Fonseca with her mother Saturday night.

Police said when they arrived at the scene they discovered the driver of a Ford F-250 had hit two pedestrians.

The other victim was a 27-year-old woman also from Hidalgo, Mexico.

Authorities said both were taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.

After an investigation, it was revealed the 27-year-old and the the 12-year-old attempted to cross the westbound lanes of the highway when they crash happened.

The 12-year-old girl died at the hospital from her injuries.

The 27-year-old did not suffer any visible injures.

Police also said other pedestrians were trying to cross at the same time.