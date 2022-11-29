Who will replace D.A. Yvonne Rosales after she resigns?

EL PASO, Texas -- The District Attorney's office has remained quiet a day after District Attorney Yvonne Rosales said she would resign from her position.

The biggest question on everyone's mind is who will take over the office once Rosales leaves?

Currently, First Assistant District Attorney Salah George Al-Hanna is handling the duties and responsibilities of the office. Al-Hanna had a private practice with Rosales before she was elected and joined the D.A. office along with Rosales as her second-in-command in January of 2021.

Al-Hanna will remain in that role until Texas Gov. Greg Abbott names the replacement.

Bob Moore, CEO of El Paso Matters, said during an ABC-7 newscast that a Republican will most likely be Abbott's selection. Moore said he has been hearing the name Bill Hicks from the legal community as the possible replacement.

Hicks worked for more than 12 years in El Paso's D.A. office, eventually serving as the Trial Team Chief in Charge, where he trained new prosecutors in the office, according to his legal website.

He tried more than 125 trial juries and was the 243rd District Court Judge for two years. He does have experience prosecuting a Capital Murder case, the website said.

ABC-7 reached out to Hicks's law firm and a secretary said Hicks was not giving any interviews at this time.