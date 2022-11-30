Burakovsky’s OT goal gives Kraken wild 9-8 win over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on the power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the first six-game winning streak in franchise history. Matty Beniers and Jared McCann each scored twice as the Kraken, playing their second NHL season, set a team record for goals. Alex Wennberg, Daniel Sprong and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored, and Martin Jones made 27 saves. Gabe Vilardi had two goals for the Kings, but Cal Petersen allowed four goals on 16 shots after replacing Jonathan Quick early in the second period.

