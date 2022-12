LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- ABC-7 has confirmed three NMSU Men's Basketball players who showed up in a yellow Camaro following a shooting between Mike Peake and a UNM student will be serving a one-game suspension for tonight's game.

Issa Muhammad and Marcelus Avery are in Santa Clara, California, for the game. Anthony Roy did not travel to California.

The game is set to start at 8 p.m. El Paso time.