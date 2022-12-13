Skip to Content
Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas -  Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.

The freezing temperatures and rain overnight are only adding to the concern for these migrants as they try their best to stay warm with tents and blankets.

