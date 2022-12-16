El Paso residents helping migrants in downtown

EL PASO, Texas -- As the temperatures continue to drop in downtown El Paso, migrants on the streets with no shelter have to deal with the cold conditions.

El Pasoans have noticed, and some have been downtown near the Greyhound station to help the migrants out by handing out food, warm clothing, blankets, and even medical care.

RevIVe El Paso, a mobile health unit, set up near the migrants for the first time Friday to give medical help if needed, as well as to hand out pizza. A spokesman says they're paying to be there out of their own pocket.

"There's a lot of families, there's a lot of children," said Carlos Aracon, managing partner for RevIVed.

"It was just the perfect time for us to use [our mobile health unit] here," he added.

Another woman who's been downtown handing out supplies for the past few days says she's spent thousands of dollars of her own money to help these migrants.