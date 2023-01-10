Senator Ben Ray Lujan to highlight mental health investments with Las Cruces Fire Department

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.) will meet with the Las Cruces Fire Department to discuss and celebrate new spending projects meant to help improve mental and behavioral health care services in the Las Cruces area.

According to Lujan's office, over one million dollars in investments have been secured. They're intended to help support the city's crisis response unit that deals with welfare checks, intoxication, overdoses, suicide attempts, and behavioral issues.

According to Lujan's office, the funding "will better help individuals in crisis by having care-appropriate responders ready to go and ensure that proper follow-up and long-term resources are provided."