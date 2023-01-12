Skip to Content
U.S. Border officials update vehicle pursuit policy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Border authorities announced Wednesday a policy update to vehicle pursuits involving smugglers and other crime suspects.

The policy change comes after an extensive review of the agency’s pursuits.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the new directive will go into effect after several months of training.

CBP officials said they reviewed more than two dozen vehicle pursuit policies from various law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Officials said, "vehicle pursuits do inherently pose risk. The updated policy acknowledges these risks and emphasizes a risk-based approach when it comes to pursuits."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

