Attorney: Afghan soldier seeking US asylum has been freed from immigration detention in Texas after charge dropped
HOUSTON (AP) — Attorney: Afghan soldier seeking US asylum has been freed from immigration detention in Texas after charge dropped.
HOUSTON (AP) — Attorney: Afghan soldier seeking US asylum has been freed from immigration detention in Texas after charge dropped.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.