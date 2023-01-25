Family member speaks out about Basketball Brawl at Pebble Hills High School

EL PASO, Texas– A relative whose family was involved in the brawl at a Pebble Hills Basketball Game is saying her family could be facing a 4-year ban from future games.

Video of parents involved in the fight is circulating on social media.

It was a home game against the Pebble Hills Girls Varsity Basketball team facing Americas High School on Jan. 20.

Valarie Marquez, said her 58-year-old father was shown being assaulted in the video and said Socorro ISD could have prevented the incident before it escalated.

She said her family was at the game to support her niece on Americas team but ended with her dad getting punched on the side of the head during an altercation after the game.

Marquez said the two schools have a rivalry and talk on social media, prior to the game, between players made it clear that the game would be intense.

She said for the first couple of minutes of the initial altercation there was no security or administration inside the gym.

“Shouting and all of that went back and fourth for a long time, and there was nobody to stop it,“ Marquez said. "They’ve already told us that there's going to be increased security, but why did it have to get to that level, you know, if you would have already put that in place as a district then this would have never happened.”

A spokesperson for the Socorro ISD responded in part with this statement:

"The investigation is ongoing. The district will pursue all appropriate administrative and legal action based on the findings of the investigation. There were two administrators and two security guards assigned to the game, which was double the staff than at most games. The assigned staff was instrumental in breaking up the altercation and dispersing the crowd."