Southwest Airlines is testing a software fix after the travel meltdown

Southwest Airlines is testing software fixes developed after its Christmas travel meltdown.

The airline is choosing to upgrade its current crew scheduling software rather than replacing the entire system. The company decided to keep the underlying software system because it “generally worked as designed” even during the meltdown, CEO Bob Jordan said. The software’s shortcoming, he said, is “solving past problems.”

The company is currently testing the software and expects to begin using it “in a few weeks’ time.”

This comes as multiple investigations and reviews continue. The airline and its employees have said the system left Southwest unable to recover from winter storms on some of the busiest travel days of the year.

The airline canceled more than 16,700 flights between December 21st and 29th.