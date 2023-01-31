Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 6:27 PM
Published 6:13 PM

Veteran’s home lost in fire

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- An El Paso family is asking for help after their home burned in a fire this weekend. The fire happened Saturday night around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Duskin Drive.

The home belonged to Army Veteran Mack Wilson. He died in 2021 at the age of 86 years old. Wilson was a Purple heart recipient and a beloved member of the community.

His family was inside the home on Duskin Drive on Saturday night when they smelled a strong odor of smoke. They told KVIA the next thing they knew, much of the home was engulfed in flames, along with many family heirlooms, including their father's prized Army memorabilia.

Luckily, the family was not hurt. However, they will need help rebuilding since their house was not insured.

If you want to help, the family has set up a GoFundMe campaign. Click here for more information.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content