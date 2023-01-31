Veteran’s home lost in fire

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- An El Paso family is asking for help after their home burned in a fire this weekend. The fire happened Saturday night around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Duskin Drive.

The home belonged to Army Veteran Mack Wilson. He died in 2021 at the age of 86 years old. Wilson was a Purple heart recipient and a beloved member of the community.

His family was inside the home on Duskin Drive on Saturday night when they smelled a strong odor of smoke. They told KVIA the next thing they knew, much of the home was engulfed in flames, along with many family heirlooms, including their father's prized Army memorabilia.

Luckily, the family was not hurt. However, they will need help rebuilding since their house was not insured.

If you want to help, the family has set up a GoFundMe campaign. Click here for more information.