Group of migrants located by Tx DPS hiding in cave

VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) - More than a dozen migrants were located by members of the 29th Department of Public Safety (DPS) Air Operations Division in a cave in the Van Horn area.

DPS was working with Border Patrol on Wednesday, March 29, to locate 18 migrants that had crossed illegally and were tracked to the cave by a DPS helicopter.

The migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, and Columbia were turned over to Border Patrol for processing. No injuries were reported.