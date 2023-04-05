Skip to Content
UTEP announces Celebration of Life plans for basketball legend Willie Cager

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Basketball legend Willie Cager will be honored Friday, April 14, in the Don Haskins Center with a Celebration of Life ceremony.

Cager died on the 57th anniversary of Texas Western College's historic NCAA win against Kentucky. Cage was on the team which made history by starting five black players in the title game.

Don Haskins coached the history-making team.

The Celebration of Life starts at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Cager's family, friends and teammates will be in attendance, sharing their memories.

Cage was born in the Bronx, New York but remained in El Paso after playing for the Miners, where he launched the Willie Cager Foundation which teaches at-risk children.

