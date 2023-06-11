3 arrested at party after shots were fired in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police were called out to a noise disturbance call on the 11700 block of Campfire Lane near Saul Kleinfeld Dr. in Far East El Paso early Sunday morning.

Police say they were told of a party at a house with people out in the streets blocking driveways in the neighborhood.

As police officers approached the area shots rang out.

A 45-year-old man was arrested for purchasing or providing alcohol to a minor, according to police.

Two 17-year-olds were also taken into custody.

One is facing charges for discharging a firearm in a municipality and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The other teen faces charges for obstruction or retaliation, and unlawful possession of a firearm.