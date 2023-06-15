Family busted for alleged involvement in a human smuggling scheme

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Ten members of a transnational human smuggling organization are facing charges after they allegedly smuggled and transported migrants into the United States.

Six of them are in custody.

Officials said it was a Guatemalan-based smuggling organization that is now being referred to as the "Lopez Crime Family."

The organization reportedly profited off of migrants coming to the United States.

Authorities said Ronaldo Galindo Lopez was in charge of coordinating and facilitating the smuggling of migrants into the country.

Rosa Adriana Lopez would help transport and harbor migrants while in the United States. Both became known as Tia Rosa and Tio Roni.

Between 2021 and 2022 both led the organization and reportedly had other members.

The organization had associates in the United States, Mexico and Guatemala. States they would operate in included New Mexico, Arizona and California.