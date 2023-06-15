Skip to Content
News

William Beaumont welcomes it’s new commander in a time-honored ceremony

WBAMC welcomes incoming commander Col. Lee Freeman.
KVIA
WBAMC welcomes incoming commander Col. Lee Freeman.
By
today at 4:54 PM
Published 5:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The change of command ceremony is a centuries-old tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes command and passes the division's color's, also known as the division's flag, to the new presiding officer.

Outgoing William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) Commander Col. Brett Venable spoke about leaving his position.

"This is a very difficult day for me. It's such a great team here at William Beaumont and my family and I love living here in El Paso, so it's very difficult to leave," Venable told ABC-7.

The colors are then handed off to the incoming commander, thus beginning a new era of leadership for the division.

"So the colors are what denotes the unit and they have the unit's name and they are historical in nature, and in most units, they are taken with them wherever they go. So if they go overseas, go to war, those colors follow that commander and go with them," said incoming WBAMC Col. Lee Freeman.

"This is my first time serving in El Paso. I've never been. I've been to San Antonio before but never on this side of Texas. We really love it, my family and I love what we see so far, the community, the base. Phenomenal area," Freeman told ABC-7.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Crista V. Mack

Crista V. Mack is a U.S. Air Force veteran who transitioned to news as a multi-media journalist.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content