Discovery in the Dirt: Woman reports finding ‘tombstones’ at the El Paso County Coliseum

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A woman's discovery of what looked like "tombstones" over the weekend raised questions about the El Paso County Coliseum's history.

Some more intact than others, Donna Mata said the old stones had engravings on them dated between the 1940s and 1960s.

The coliseum opened in 1942, according to its website, leading to more questions about why these stones would be buried in the coliseum's parking lot.

ABC-7 will be speaking with an official from the El Paso Sports Commission to find out what these old stones really are. Check back for updates, and tune into ABC-7 at 10 to find out whether or not they are tombstones... or something else.