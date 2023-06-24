Two men walk 52 miles over 24 hours into El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two men walked for 52 miles over 24 hours from San Miguel, New Mexico to Ascarate Park Friday into Saturday. Their purpose: raising awareness for children in need.

Rescue Ministries of Mexico takes care of orphaned children in Juarez and Durango. Army Veteran Bradley Rushmore and his friend, Sam Trejo, want you to donate to the ministries for the sake of the children.

"It's a really great personal challenge and like, challenging yourself is the most important thing that you can do to build character. And then while doing that, you're also helping children. So it's a win-win situation," said Trejo.

But Rushmore said he also wanted to raise awareness about personal fitness.

"I'm motivated by just getting people active. And I like to see when people are out there on hikes or in the gym or or riding bikes with their family. So I just I think it's it's amazing. And people's health is important," he said.

The pair told ABC-7 they trained for a month and a half by hiking locally.

"We did about 20 miles a week," said Rushmore. "We went to the Guadalupe Mountains, the McKelligon Canyon probably like 20 times. The Tin Mines, a lot of the Franklin Mountains."

Rushmore and Trejo received multiple boxes of donations for the ministries, including toys, books, food, and board games.

Even though the walk is over, Rushmore said you can still donate directly to the ministries by visiting their website.