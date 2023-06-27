James Montoya launches bid for El Paso District Attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- James Montoya is once again launching a bid to become El Paso's District Attorney. The former prosecutor under former DA Jaime Esparza is currently a public defender.

Montoya ran and lost to Yvonne Rosales in 2020. Rosales has since left office. The position is currently held by Governor Greg Abbott-appointed Bill Hicks.

ABC-7 sat down with Montoya to find out why he is choosing to run for office. He says he likes the responsibility of elected office and, while he acknowledges the office is no longer in turmoil, he thinks that changes still need to be made.