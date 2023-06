EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials say they have found 20-year-old Jose Puga, who was first reported missing on June 23.

The Crisis Intervention Team, which is a part of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, was looking for Puga, saying that he was likely in need of medical assistance.

Law enforcement officials have not given an update on Puga's condition. ABC-7 is working to learn if he is okay.