“Presumed human remains” found near debris field of doomed Titan submersible, US Coast Guard says

(CNN) -- The US Coast Guard has recovered "presumed human remains" from the seafloor in the area of the Titan submersible's debris field and will conduct a formal analysis, the military branch said Wednesday.

The remains were recovered “within the wreckage” of the submersible, the Coast Guard said in a news release – an announcement coming nearly a week after authorities determined the Titanic-bound vessel had imploded in the North Atlantic, killing all five men aboard.

US medical professionals will analyze the presumed remains, the Coast Guard said.

Also Wednesday, huge pieces of the submersible were hoisted onto a Canadian pier, according to the company leading the effort and photos of the task.

A white panel-like piece – taller than the two men guiding it onto land – and another similarly sized part with cords and wires draped with white tarp were taken off the anchor handling vessel Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, photos by The Canadian Press’ Paul Daly show.

It was not immediately clear what the pieces are. Titan was made of carbon fiber and titanium and weighed 23,000 pounds, with room for only five adults, according to OceanGate, which operated the craft as part of its offering for extreme tourists to get close to the century-old wreckage of the Titanic for $250,000 per person.