Triple-digit temperatures trouble the Borderland, practice pet safety

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Triple digit heat is impacting El Pasoans across the Borderland, and with high temperatures expected to stick around, officials say it's important to remember your pets during this time.

Julieanne Newbold, Public Affairs Coordinator with El Paso Animal Services, said having some fun in the water is a great way to give pets, and yourself, some relief.

Newbold said pets can especially feel the heat since they have a coat of fur and don't regulate their body temperature like people do.

She said they can’t sweat like humans, only sweating through their paws.

She adds that you should avoid keeping pets outside for long periods of time without shade. If you're walking them try to do it early or late in the day and never leave them alone in the car.

One way to keep your pets cool is to take them to the Pavo Real Splash Park/Dog Water Park. It features two separate spray parks, one for people, the other for dogs only.

If you don’t have a splash park near you try wetting them with the hose in your backyard or a swimming pool but, officials say to keep an eye on them to make sure they don’t drown.