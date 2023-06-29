Skip to Content
Ysleta ISD’s Board of Trustees approves armed guards at each campus

Ysleta ISD
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ysleta Independent School District's Board of Trustees has approved a motion to have at least one armed guard at each of its campuses.

Wednesday night's vote amongst the YISD school board was a 5-0 unanimous decision to allow at last one guard in schools.

The board also unanimously approved an measure that the guards do not have to be peace officers, and can instead be an off-duty El Paso Police officer or YISD employee, as long as they have Level III Certification, administered by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety's website, a Level III Certification includes a minimum of 45 hours of training, testing, and a demonstration of firearm proficiency completed within 90 days of the application date.

The board also approved an action to create a new job description and compensation plan for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year for this new security position.

