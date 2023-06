EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A car goes makes a hole in the wall of a parking structure in Downtown El Paso, Thursday night.

It happened at the intersection of Stanton St. and Franklin Ave.

According to police, the call came in before 11:30 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

We are working to find out what lead to the crash.

We'll keep you updated on air and online at kvia.com