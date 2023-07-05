Skip to Content
News

Radioactive item lost in New Mexico found two days ago, sources say

By
today at 5:48 PM
Published 11:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The radioactive item that went missing in New Mexico last week was found Monday, July 3.

ABC-7 got word from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission that the gauge was found after Mexican authorities alerted it was lost in Southern New Mexico.

The item that contained iridium-192 caused the Mexican government to alert the states of Chihuahua and Sonora of the dangers this item could bring to the region.

ABC-7 reached out to the New Mexico Environment Department and the Juarez Civil Protection to learn more about the recovery of this radioactive item.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content