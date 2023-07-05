Radioactive item lost in New Mexico found two days ago, sources say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The radioactive item that went missing in New Mexico last week was found Monday, July 3.

ABC-7 got word from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission that the gauge was found after Mexican authorities alerted it was lost in Southern New Mexico.

The item that contained iridium-192 caused the Mexican government to alert the states of Chihuahua and Sonora of the dangers this item could bring to the region.

ABC-7 reached out to the New Mexico Environment Department and the Juarez Civil Protection to learn more about the recovery of this radioactive item.