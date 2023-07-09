Skip to Content
Bishop Seitz celebrates 10 years in the Borderland

The Diocese of El Paso
By
Published 2:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is celebrating Bishop Mark Seitz's 10-year anniversary Sunday with a Mass at the historic Yselta Mission at 5 p.m.

The Diocese of El Paso said that the Bishop will gather with the diocese's deacons and priests, as well as Ysleta Pueblo Del Sur leaders.

According to the Diocese, Bishop Seitz was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was ordained a priest in 1980, and in 2010, Bishop Seitz was recognized by Pope Benedict XVI and elevated him to the Office of Bishop. Finally, in 2013, Pope Francis entrusted Bishop Seitz to lead The Diocese of El Paso.

ABC-7 will be attending the celebration and will bring you coverage both on air and online. Check back for updates.

Kerry Mannix

