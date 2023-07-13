Parents upset after AC units stop working at Westside Natatorium

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- City of El Paso officials said they're working on addressing maintenance issues at the Westside Natatorium after two air conditioning units unexpectedly stopped working.

Officials confirmed they are working on fixing the units ahead of this weekend's Border Swimming Summer Swim Team Meet.

ABC-7 talked to parents who described the conditions as inhumane and unpleasant. Another said this could create a health hazard.

"When it is packed for competitions there is no circulation and the lighting that is on it's just emanating heat," said Morayma Chavez.

Chavez said she visits the facility often since her grandson is a swimmer.

"The lifeguards were fanning themselves, that's a safety hazard," she said.

Chavez wants the maintenance issue to be addressed immediately.

"Property taxes are high. They built this facility to attract more competition, but then we cannot attract competition if we don't have a working facility," she said.

In a press release officials said, "The City of El Paso is doing everything possible to address and fix the situation at the Westside Natatorium."