Recent fires in Juarez causing concern among Borderland residents

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- With a recent spree of fires happening in Juarez, residents across the Borderland have raised concerns about the smoke caused by those fires, as well as the continuing heat wave that has put us under an ABC-7 First Alert.

More than eight fires at the Juarez landfill, the recent fire at El Chamizal's transfer center, and other fires in other parts of town are among the ones worrying residents.

The smoke that these fires generate has impacted some portions of El Paso due to the wind bringing the smoke across the border.

According to El Diario de Juárez, Juarez has registered around 419 fires in the city so far in 2023.

The Chihuahua Attorney General's Office has opened several investigations into the fires.

ABC-7 will speak with Juarez's Departments of Ecology and Civil Protection to learn more about the recent fires in the city and how harmful they have been for both sides of the border.