UPDATE: 2:21 p.m. COMSAR team made contact with hiker.

No injuries reported, team are working on bringing hiker down the mountain.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Members of the Combined Search and Rescue unit were called out to a hiker in need of assistance just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

The rescue operation is at the Coleman Trail at the Transmountain Summit.

No word on injuries at this time.