Three people sent to the hospital with heat-related symptoms at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department officials confirm three people were rushed to the hospital after experiencing heat-related symptoms at Ascarate Park.

Two people suffered severe heat-related symptoms and another person suffered minor symptoms.

Additionally, three other people are being evaluated by medical crews.

First responders said the people were out at a car show underway at Ascarate Park.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.