City of El Paso Ethics Commission hearing complaint against Representative Cassandra Hernandez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's Ethics Commission held a meeting on Wednesday, July 19th, to discuss and hear the ethics complaint against District 3 City Representative Cassandra Hernandez.

The complaint was filed on May 26th, 2023 by District 3 resident George Zavala. Zavala claimed that the Hernandez violated the City of El Paso's ethics ordinance.

The complaint stemmed from the audit and findings into fuel card use by city council and the mayor. The audit found that Hernandez spent more during the year 2022 than her fellow council members. Hernandez has since repaid the city for her gas usage.

Hernandez is in attendance for the meeting, as well as George Zavala.

