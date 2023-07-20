Anti-Defamation League in El Paso to host panel discussion “The Pipeline of Extremism”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Ahead of the fourth anniversary of the Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting, the Anti-Defamation League is hosting an essential panel discussion titled "The Pipeline of Extremism." This event aims to engage the El Paso community in a meaningful conversation about the history and impact of extremism, both locally and nationally. The panel discussion will take place on Monday, July 31st at 6:00 p.m., at the El Paso Community Foundation Room, located on the 1st floor at 333 N. Oregon Street.

The panel of extremism experts and community leaders will shed light on the underlying factors that contribute to the rise of extremism and hate, emphasizing the need to understand its origins and work together to prevent such tragic events from occurring again.

Panelists include Dr. Richard Pineda, director of the Sam Donaldson Center for Communication Studies at UTEP; Griselda Lino-Fernandez, a communication outreach specialist with the El Paso FBI office; Ben Popp, Investigative Researcher with the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism; and Monsignor Arturo J. Bañuelas, founder of Hope Border Institute.

"We believe that by understanding the roots of extremism, we can dismantle the pipeline that fuels hatred and violence," says Mark Toubin, regional director of ADL Southwest. "Through this panel discussion, we aim to foster dialogue, promote unity, and inspire actionable solutions that can lead to a more inclusive and accepting society." ADL and other community partners invite all members of the community to attend this important event. By joining together, we can strive towards a future where understanding, compassion, and respect triumph over hate and extremism."

Reservations for the event are strongly suggested. Please contact Peter Svarzbein, the ADL's Community Engagement Manager at psvarzbein@adl.org or http://support.adl.org/ElPasoRemembers