Water rescue underway in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire officials have confirmed that a water rescue is underway in west El Paso.

It's happening near Paisano Drive and Executive Center Blvd in the Rio Grande, not far from where the state lines of Texas and New Mexico intersect with the Mexican border.

Officials say that call came in at 6:54 a.m. Sunday morning.

Preliminary reports suggest a car is completely submerged in the river.

We're still working to learn how many people are being rescued, as well as what led up to this rescue.

ABC-7 currently has a crew on the scene.

