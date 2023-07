EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A person has been found dead at a West El Paso trailhead, early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the 4999 North Stanton St. at 1000 Steps Trailhead.

El Paso Fire Officials sent out a tweet around 1 a.m. saying a person was found dead.

They have since turned over the scene to police officials.

El Paso Police dispatch confirmed the scene has since cleared.

This is a developing story we will update you as soon as we learn more.