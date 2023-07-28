Canutillo ISD introduces new programs for students

CANUTILLO, TX (KVIA) -- Students in the Canutillo School District are gearing up for an exciting start to the new academic year. The district is proud to announce the introduction of several new programs, promising a dynamic learning experience for students of all ages.

One of the highlights of this year's back-to-school season is the expansion of the Canutillo District's Montessori program, now offered for free. Known for its child-centric approach, the Montessori curriculum nurtures creativity, critical thinking, and social skills in young minds. Starting from the age of 3, students throughout the county can now benefit from this effective and hands-on program.

Principal Guadalupe Montañez expressed her enthusiasm for the program, “It does use a different curriculum, but it allows students to have that independence to to be free and learn from each other, which is something that right now I think we all need. It plays a lot on how students learn by kinesthetic and by communication.”

High school students at Canutillo High School can look forward to an innovative learning pathway with the introduction of the P-TECH program. Focused on criminal justice, this program prepares students for rewarding careers right after high school graduation.

Gustavo Reveles, spokesperson for the Canutillo District, highlighted “These students, once they finish their four year program, will have the credits and certifications to be full fledged officers and licensed and be making up to $60,000 as a year as 18 year olds.”

Middle school students are not left behind, as the district is launching two new junior academies focusing on career and technical education.

The Teaching Academy aim to inspire and cultivate future educators, empowering students with essential teaching skills and a passion for education. Meanwhile, the Criminal Justice Academy provides a foundation for students interested in pursuing careers in law enforcement.

As the new school year approaches, the Canutillo School District stands ready to empower their students and are reiterating the importance of attendance, Reveles says “During the pandemic, we saw a deep decline in attendance and parents are being a little more apprehensive about sending kids to school. We want to reassure parents that schools are safe, schools are clean and they're healthy.”

Registration is still open for the Canutillo ISD.