Borderland parents expected to pay more this back-to-school shopping season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Parents across the United States are expected to pay more in back-to-school shopping this year compared to previous years, according to Tom Fullerton, professor of economics at UTEP.

Fullerton said prices for electronics, uniforms and school supplies have all increased.

"Prices for all of these items have gone up substantially this year and probably gone up by about 12% this year. But that follows on a 12% increase last year. So over the last 24 months, families are looking at 24% price hikes," Fullerton said.

He said parents on average will pay roughly $1,520 per student. Fullerton also expects total back-to-school shopping across the United States to total $120 billion.

He largely blames the hike on the 2020 pandemic causing the supply chain to weaken, resulting in price hikes.