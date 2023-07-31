Gadsen ISD continues to push for SROs

Santa Teresa, NM (KVIA) — Gadsen ISD kicks off their school year today. Safety remains a top priority for the district, especially for Superintendent Travis Dempsey.

Dempsey is committed to having school resource officers in his schools for the protection of students and faculty. The district plans to allocate part of its budget to increase the number of school resource officers.

However, they are facing challenges in gaining approval from Doña Ana County’s Sherif Kim Stewart.

Dempsey and the county manager have made progress and are preparing to present an MOU to Sherif Stewart in hopes of convincing her that this is important for their community.

Dempsey says, “I’ve had a great relationship with our county manager and their leadership and their legal team, and we've approved now a possible MOU, that was approved by the Doña Ana County commission and last week was approved by the local Gadsen ISD school board and our next step is to present that to the sheriff and try to convince her this is something that our community needs and obviously wants.”

The district encourages parents to volunteer for their POPs, Parents on Patrol program, where they can volunteer to take an active role in ensuring the safety of their children’s schools.