Socorro ISD introduces Ride 360: a school bus tracking app

SOCORRO, TX (KVIA) -- As students are getting ready to board their busses, Socorro parents can feel safe sending them off with the new bus tracking app: Ride 360.

Ride 360 uses GPS data to provide parents with real-time updates. Parents can now access their child’s secure data for bus stop location, route and pick up time, including when and where their child boards and exits the bus.

The app also allows push notifications transportation department to inform parents of pickup and drop-off schedules, delays, accidents, changes in bus assignments and other important information.

Click here for more information to download the app.