FBI Office of Victim Assistance remembers the Walmart shooting near its fourth anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The The Federal Bureau of Investigation offices in El Paso through its Office for Victim Assistance remembers how they worked almost four years ago during the Walmart shooting on August 3.

ABC-7 spoke with Jennifer Romero, a victim specialist with over 20 years of experience here at the FBI El Paso field office.

She has assisted in different mass casualty events in our country such as the 2014 Berrendo Middle School shooting in Roswell, New Mexico. In 2016 at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando Florida, the 2021 Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and the 2019 Walmart shooting in El Paso.

As a victim specialist, Romero assists all the victims in all of the cases that are investigated by the FBI.

This includes violent crimes like kidnapping, domestic violence, extortion, and violent crimes against children, etc.

"The most difficult part, I think, of any incident like this is mostly the experience that the families and those affected are going through," specialist Romero said.

"The need for information, especially waiting on those final death notifications and confirmations, trying to figure out who had been transferred, transported to which hospital," she added.

Romero narrates how every event is different but emotionally heavy and difficult not only for the people involved but for other people assisting them as well.

In these cases, they try to find the need these populations need when events like these happen.

Victims might need clear information and be guided while casualties or events happen, that's the main task the Office for Victim Assistance have.

ABC-7 will bring you Xtra-perspective on what else this office does tonight on ABC-7 at 10.