Commemorating August 3 victims with events throughout the day

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- As we remember the lives lost in the shooting at Walmart, Cielo Vista on August 3, 2019 our community is coming together.

The Healing Garden is open for people throughout the day with different events taking place. Judge Samaniego says it is a place to reflect and come together, and invites all to join.

These are the events taking place later today:

Aug. 3 Bell Tolling Ceremony

10 a.m.

Crime Victims Memorial Park, 310 San Paulo Drive

The mayor, city council and the Consul General of Mexico in El Paso will host a special Bell Tolling Ceremony.

Aug. 3 Memorial Altar Co-Creation

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

El Paso Museum of Art

The El Paso Museum of Art invites the public to a moment of remembrance in honor of crime victims. Join the museum in the Patricia and Jonathan Rogers Grand Lobby to engage in the co-creation of a community altar.

Aug. 3 Watercolor for Heartache

11 a.m.

Judge Marquez Library, 610 N. Yarbrough

Join the library for a Watercolor for Heartache program to honor the darkness and pain in one another caused by the August 3rd event through watercolor painting. Visitors can use watercolors to paint designs that will be featured at the library through August.

Remembrance of Aug. 3 Art Display

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Armijo Branch Library, 620 E. 7th Ave.

The library will pay tribute with works from local artists.

Aug. 3 Day of Resilience Ceremony – County of El Paso Healing Garden

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta

El Paso County and United Way of El Paso will host a Sound Bath, Yoga, and Meditation session at 6 p.m. and then a second meditation session and ProMusica Performance at 7 p.m. All activities will take place in and around the Healing Garden. Starting at 8 p.m. El Paso County officials will honor the 23 victims of the August 3rd mass shooting with a name reading and light beam ceremony, as well as an announcement of the mural artist winners.

Unite With Light

Thursday, Aug. 3

8:30 p.m.

The community is encouraged to light porches or windows with orange lights starting at 8:30 PM in honor of the victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting.

Remembering August 3rd

Aug. 3 to Aug. 31

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

El Paso Museum of History, Orientation Theater

The Museum of History is hosting a video narration and compilation of the events that unfolded during the August 3rd mass shooting. The remembrance includes a display of objects recovered from the original makeshift memorial site.