Skip to Content
News

New Mexico back-to-school tax-free weekend from August 4-6

By
Published 7:26 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico's annual back-to-school tax holiday is set to start on Aug. 4.

Many back-to-school items will be eligible to purchase from August 4th through midnight on August 6th.

The following items are eligible to be purchased tax-free:

Clothing and shoes sold for less than $100.

Special clothing and footwear designed for athletic activity remain taxable.

Desktop, laptop, tablet computers that are less than $1,000, along with any monitors, speakers, printers, keyboards, microphones, and computer mice sold for less than $500, are eligible.

School supplies such as pencils, pens, notebooks, paper, crayons, art supplies, backpacks, calculators and more are also eligible.

For more information click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content