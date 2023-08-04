New Mexico back-to-school tax-free weekend from August 4-6

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico's annual back-to-school tax holiday is set to start on Aug. 4.

Many back-to-school items will be eligible to purchase from August 4th through midnight on August 6th.

The following items are eligible to be purchased tax-free:

Clothing and shoes sold for less than $100.

Special clothing and footwear designed for athletic activity remain taxable.

Desktop, laptop, tablet computers that are less than $1,000, along with any monitors, speakers, printers, keyboards, microphones, and computer mice sold for less than $500, are eligible.

School supplies such as pencils, pens, notebooks, paper, crayons, art supplies, backpacks, calculators and more are also eligible.

For more information click here.