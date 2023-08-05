Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerous heat returns kicking off an uncomfortable weekend

today at 9:27 AM
Published 5:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the return of dangerously hot temperatures.

El Paso is under a heat advisory today as an extended period of record-setting heat continues for your Saturday with temperatures ranging from 105-110.

Conditions look drier this weekend with rain chances looking very slim. The dreaded dome of high pressure continues to hang directly over Southern New Mexico and far West Texas which is the main reason for historic high temperatures and a drier monsoon season.

As always protect yourself from the heat take breaks if you have outdoor plans and remember o stay hydrated.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

