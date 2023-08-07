Schools across the Borderland work to keep students safe in this summer’s record temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 9-year-old Daniela Aguirre sat in the shade at Chamizal Memorial Park's, trying to get out of the record temperatures El Paso can't seem to get a break from this year. She said she is exposed to the sun a lot now that the school year has started.

"Walking to my home is really hard because I live in the desert," Aguirre told ABC-7.

Aguirre is one of many El Paso children faced with braving one of the hottest summers in the city's history. And now, those children have to face the challenges that poses while attending school.

ABC-7 spoke with officials from the Canutillo Independent School District to understand what schools can do - and are doing - to keep their students safe.

"We're trying to limit the exposure to the sun. We're still having P.E. classes outside if the weather permits. If it's not too, too, too hot," said Canutillo ISD spokesperson Gustavo Reveles. "Both P.E. and recess are part of our S.E.L process. We know kids enjoy it. We know kids need it. And we know that in order for them to have a good sense of teaching and learning, for them to come back into the classroom and gather all those lessons and learn them effectively, that they do need that release."

But Aguirre said she hasn't enjoyed her time outdoors as much since this school year began.

"It's actually really not that fun. I used to play soccer in my school and... I had to bring a towel just to wipe off all the sweat," she said.

Still, parents across the Borderland's school districts think it is important for children to continue to get outside.

"From what I'm hearing is that they're trying to cut P.E. throughout the district," said Mike Flores, a parent whose children attend schools within the El Paso Independent School District. "I'm kind of opposed to that. I think the kids that need as much P.E. as possible, especially with kind of today's sedentary lifestyles."

But Flores acknowledges time spent outdoors in these temperatures has to be within reason.

"I think they just have to be proactive to be looking for any signs of them overheating... or them getting dehydrated," he said.